NDA faces threat in Bihar with JD(U), LJP in disagreement over multiple issues

The leader quoted above added that the differences seem to be more with the JD(U), and the BJP has sent its senior leadership for parleys in the state over the past one week. “We are hopeful that whatever our party’s concerns are will be addressed. The shift in alliance over the last few terms also makes things complicated. In 2015, JD(U) was not in the NDA, the understanding has to be more nuanced now," the leader quoted above added.