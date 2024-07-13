NDA government has scaled up project funding in Tamil Nadu, says official

  • Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin recently remarked about allegedly not receiving funding for some of the state’s projects

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
First Published13 Jul 2024, 08:44 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo: PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo: PTI)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has significantly increased funding for railway, highway, and airport projects, as well as schemes in the social and rural sectors in Tamil Nadu over the last ten years, according to a government official.

The central government has accelerated the development of railways in Tamil Nadu at an unprecedented pace over the past decade, the official, who requested anonymity, stated.

This comment follows Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin's remarks about allegedly not receiving funding for some of the state’s projects, with media reports highlighting Stalin's criticism of the BJP and his complaints about not getting funds for key projects like the Chennai Metro.

Between 2009 and 2014, the budget allocated to Tamil Nadu for railway development averaged around 879 crore per year. However, the Centre has now allotted a record budget of 6,331 crore for railways in the state for 2024-25, a sevenfold increase, the official noted.

“As a result of this record budget, the work of construction of new railway lines, electrification, operation of new trains, development of stations and increase in passenger facilities is being done at a record level in Tamil Nadu,” the official added.

Stalin’s statements about the state's neglect in project sanctions by the central government are far from the truth. The present NDA government has significantly increased funding for projects in railways, highways, airports, and various social and rural schemes in Tamil Nadu over the last decade, the official reiterated.

Emails sent to the finance ministry and the office of the Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday seeking comments for this story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

 

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 08:44 PM IST
