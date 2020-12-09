NDA invites farmers for talks as strike brings nation to a halt

At Saturday’s meeting, farmer leaders held placards in silence, with ‘Yes or No’ written on them, urging the government to make it clear if it will repeal the laws or not. So far, farmers’ organizations have rejected the government’s offer to amend the reform bills to iron out the differences. Farmers fear that by weakening state regulated markets and widening the role of private corporations, the reforms will dilute existing state purchase of foodgrain at MSP. The three Acts that seek to deregulate agricultural trade, allow for contract farming, and amend the decades-old Essential Commodities Act, were passed by Parliament in September.