NDA leaders to meet in Delhi on Sunday ahead of Presidential election2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 05:54 AM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in this meeting, the sources revealed
Listen to this article
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are scheduled to have a meeting in Delhi on Sunday evening, according to sources. The meeting will take place ahead of the Parliament monsoon session and Presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in this meeting, the sources revealed.