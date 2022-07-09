The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are scheduled to have a meeting in Delhi on Sunday evening, according to sources. The meeting will take place ahead of the Parliament monsoon session and Presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in this meeting, the sources revealed.

According to sources, this meeting will have a detailed discussion on strategy of the NDA leaders and during the meeting all the MPs from both houses of the NDA will explain the process of participating in the election and a mock drill of the entire process will also be conducted and shown to the members, as per the sources.

Notably, the NDA candidate for the presidential election Draupadi Murmu filed her nomination on June 24 for her candidature and is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha and once elected, she will be the first from the state of Odisha.

Meanwhile Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that the ensuing Monsoon Session of the House will also be held as per the COVID-19 protocol conforming with the social distancing and safety norms. Sources revealed that this decision was taken after considerable discussion and monitoring by both custodians of the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.

It has also been brought to notice that more than 80% of the eligible members of Parliament, as well as staff of the Secretariat, have been able to take vaccinations including the booster dose. The members of parliament will be expected to wear their masks at all times and abide by the norms of social distancing.

The sitting of members will be available in both the Lok Sabha as well as a Rajya Sabha chambers and also in the visitor's gallery. This essentially means that visitor entry will continue to be blocked during the upcoming session. Restrictions will also continue on the number of media personnel who will attend the proceedings of the house from the galleries.

Additionally, repeated requests are likely to be made to get the booster dose for those eligible and who have still not taken the vaccine. Desks will be set up to hold COVID-19 tests from time to time to be undertaken if anyone calls in unwell or shows COVID-19 symptoms. Sources said that members can continue to maintain attendance through digital or physical means and an appeal will also be made to the members to restrict the use of paper or circulation of paper Bills.

