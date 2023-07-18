NDA meeting in Delhi LIVE updates: BJP National President JP Nadda has announced that that 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have confirmed their attendance to the meeting to be held in the national capital today. The NDA meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the eve of NDA meet in New Delhi Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan joined the alliance after meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah.
Catch all the LIVE Updates here
NDA meet 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "...Those who have gathered (opposition), all of them stay silent when asked about their corruption charges...There was violence during the West Bengal panchayat elections and all of them were quiet. Congress and Left workers were pleading for their safety. But their leaders were selfish enough to leave the workers in that dire situation...In Tamil Nadu, there are several cases of corruption now being exposed but they (opposition) have already claimed a clean chit."
NDA meet 2023: PM Narendra Modi takes a swipe at the Opposition, says “People saying this (Bengaluru oppn meet) is gathering to promote corruption."
NDA meet 2023: PM Narendra Modi takes a jibe at the Opposition; says, "In democracy, it is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the dynastic political parties, it is of the family, by the family and for the family. Family first, nation nothing. This is their motto... There is hatred, corruption and appeasement politics. The country is a victim of the fire of dynastic politics. For them, only their family's growth matters not that of the poor in the country...."
NDA 2023 meet: Ahead of the NDA meeting today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak said, "Leaders who have a mass base across the country are coming together for a meeting, under the leadership of BJP. This is the beginning of 2024 elections. In 2024, we will get a massive victory and BJP will form the Govt once again, under the leadership of PM Modi...Opposition is frustrated and is already smeared with corruption. Their meeting will prove to be a flop show as they are coming together for power, for position..."
NDA meet 2023: The name of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress, is likely to be renamed on Tuesday at the joint-Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru . Four new names for UPA have been sent to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and there is a possibility that the final name will be announced today. UPA was formed in 2004 and is the coalition of centre-left political parties in India. It was formed with a coalition of around 10 political parties with Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson. Read more here
NDA meet 2023: The second and concluding day of the opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru is set to begin here on Tuesday, with 26 like-minded parties closing ranks with a common aim of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, will be holding a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday.
The NDA meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the NDA is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under PM Modi.
NDA meet 2023: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "Opposition never considered JD(S) a part of them. So, there is no question of JD(S) being a party of any Mahagathbandhan."
On any invitation from NDA, he says, "NDA has not invited our party for any meeting. We will see on that front."
NDA meet 2023: "BJP thinks they are a big threat...Congress party is ready to fight all these forces..., says DK Shivakumar
NDA meet 2023: “It is good that the corrupt are on one side and the ones with development are on the other side," says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on mega opposition meeting in Bengaluru.
NDA meet 2023: The BJP is eying a grand show of strength of its alliance on Tuesday with party president J P Nadda asserting that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.
This will be the first such meeting of the BJP-led NDA during the second term of the Modi government and underscores the party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
BJP leaders said the allies present in the meeting will be from all regions of the country, highlighting the expansion of its alliance under the Modi government.
NDA meet 2023: Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the BJP, saying those who used to talk of defeating the opposition parties alone are now making attempts to breathe new life into the NDA which had become a "ghost".
NDA meet 2023: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora said, "...This will be a very important meeting. Lok Sabha polls are very close...PM Modi, in the last 9 years, has been carrying forward developmental activities with remarkable achievement. So, the wind is favourable for NDA across the country..."
NDA meet 2023: BJP National President JP Nadda announced that 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting to be held today, the opposition's team is a combination of 26 prominent parties such as TMC, AAP, JD(U), Samajwadi Party, CPI (M), etc. Read more here
The country will witness a high-voltage political showdown today (18 July) as on one side the Opposition parties will gather for the 2nd of the joint meeting in Bengaluru, on the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA will convene a mega meet in New Delhi. Ahead of the 2024 General election, both groups will flex numbers.
Reiteration of the opposition's slogan ‘United We Stand’ will start the second-day of the joint meeting today of opposition leaders in Bengaluru.
NDA meet 2023: Ahead of the NDA meeting today, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party founder-president Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “There is nothing like a fight in the country's politics anymore. If you look at UP, there are 80 seats - where will the Opposition win? All 80 seats will be won by the NDA. I think elections are just a formality now, the opposition can make as much noise as they want - it won't serve any purpose...Our alliance is a national-level alliance…"
NDA meet 2023: Several new BJP allies, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), O P Rajbhar-led SBSP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), will join a key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today. The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) led by Upendra Kushwaha and the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan will be among the new entrants that will be attending the NDA meeting. Parties such as AIADMK of Tamil Nadu and a number of parties from northeastern states and other parts of the country will also be present in the meeting.
Apart from them, the parties likely to attend NDA meeting NPP (National People's Party, Meghalaya), NDP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janta Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), TMC (Tamil Manila Congress), IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People's Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi).
MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Nishad Party, UPPPL (United People's Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducherry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), Janasena (Pawan Kalyan), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni) and SBSAP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar).
