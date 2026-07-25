An 11-year-old statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has resurfaced on social media following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with many users linking the old remark to the latest political developments.

Pradhan stepped down on Saturday amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. Soon after the announcement, a video clip from Rajnath Singh's June 24, 2015 press conference began circulating widely online.

In the viral clip, Singh is heard saying, "Our ministers do not have to resign. This is not their (Congress) government, this is the NDA government."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid nationwide protests over alleged NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities, marking only the second instance of a resignation during Prime Minister Modi's tenure. 2 How did Rajnath Singh's 2015 statement about minister resignations resurface in relation to Pradhan's exit? ⌵ Rajnath Singh's 2015 statement that 'our ministers do not have to resign' gained traction on social media after Pradhan's resignation, prompting comparisons between the two political events. 3 Why were protests demanding Pradhan's resignation significant? ⌵ The protests, led by various student organizations and activists, were significant as they represented widespread discontent over examination irregularities and called for accountability within the education system. 4 What were the reactions from political leaders following Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Political leaders like Rahul Gandhi praised the students' persistence, calling it a victory for democracy, while others emphasized the need for further reforms in the education system. 5 How did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) contribute to the protests? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) played a crucial role by organizing protests demanding Pradhan's resignation and led significant actions at locations like Jantar Mantar, amplifying the voices of students nationwide.

The statement was made more than a decade ago during the controversy surrounding former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, when the Opposition had demanded the resignation of senior BJP leaders.

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What Rajnath Singh Had Said In 2015 During the June 2015 press conference, Rajnath Singh was responding to questions about the Congress's demand for the resignation of then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Repeating the government's position, Singh had said, "Our ministers do not have to resign. This is not their (Congress) government, this is NDA government."

At the time, Swaraj and Raje were facing criticism from the Opposition over allegations that they had helped former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi obtain travel documents in the United Kingdom.

Raje's son, Dushyant Singh, also came under political scrutiny, while Opposition parties threatened to disrupt Parliament's Monsoon Session unless action was taken against Swaraj and Raje.

The resurfaced video has gained traction on social media after Pradhan's resignation, with users drawing comparisons between the 2015 statement and the latest political development.

Pradhan's Resignation Ends A Long Gap Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation marks only the second instance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure at the Centre that a Union Cabinet minister has stepped down from office.

Before Pradhan's exit, the last Union minister to resign was M.J. Akbar, then Minister of State for External Affairs, who stepped down on October 17, 2018 after allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.

Pradhan resigned on Saturday as protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination continued across the country.

Student Protests Intensified Across The Country Students and several student organisations have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination-related irregularities.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the movement, observing an indefinite hunger strike in support of the students. He ended his fast on Friday, July 24, after which speculation intensified over whether Pradhan would remain in office.

Following the resignation announcement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

Borrowing the popular catchphrase from the film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Dipke said, "Subah ho gayi mamu," in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remark was met with cheers from supporters as celebrations broke out at the protest site.

Dipke also described Pradhan's resignation as a "victory of democracy."

Government Had Earlier Ruled Out Resignation In the weeks leading up to Saturday's announcement, Pradhan had faced repeated calls to step down from students, Opposition parties and several political organisations.

On July 20, clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party's "Chalo Parliament" march in Delhi. Videos of the confrontation were widely shared on social media, and demonstrations have continued in several parts of the country.

Before the resignation, government sources had maintained that Pradhan would not step down.

On Friday night, the government also initiated disciplinary action against 47 employees of the National Testing Agency (NTA), a move widely seen as part of efforts to address concerns arising from the examination controversy.