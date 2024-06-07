NDA Parliamentary Meet: Modi elected to become PM for third time | Top 10 points
Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA on Friday unanimously passed a resolution making Narendra Modi their parliamentary party leader. Also, they endorsed him as prime minister during a high-profile meeting at Parliament Central Hall
Newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution making Narendra Modi their parliamentary party leader. Also, they endorsed him as prime minister during a high-profile meeting at Parliament Central Hall. In addition to the prominent BJP leaders, the meeting was attended by alliance partners TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, JDU's Nitish Kumar, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan. After the NDA meeting, the prime minister visited party stalwarts LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences.