Business News/ News / India/  NDA Parliamentary Meet: Modi elected to become PM for third time | Top 10 points

NDA Parliamentary Meet: Modi elected to become PM for third time | Top 10 points

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA on Friday unanimously passed a resolution making Narendra Modi their parliamentary party leader. Also, they endorsed him as prime minister during a high-profile meeting at Parliament Central Hall

NDA Parliamentary Meet: PM Narendra Modi greets as he is being welcomed by the NDA leaders on his arrival for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Friday

Newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution making Narendra Modi their parliamentary party leader. Also, they endorsed him as prime minister during a high-profile meeting at Parliament Central Hall. In addition to the prominent BJP leaders, the meeting was attended by alliance partners TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, JDU's Nitish Kumar, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan. After the NDA meeting, the prime minister visited party stalwarts LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences.

Here are 10 updates from the NDA meeting:

Defence minister Rajnath Singh proposed the name of Narendra Modi as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party, setting the stage for his third term as the Prime Minister, which was backed by party colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and other top leaders of the NDA.

The Defence minister also credits PM Modi for expanding BJP-led NDA, saying that the alliance is not compulsion but commitment for the BJP.

