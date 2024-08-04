NDA will form govt again in 2029: Amit Shah slams opposition for questioning Modi government’s strength

Slamming opposition parties for questioning about the strength of the NDA government at the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the alliance will not only complete its term, but also form the government in 2029.

Shah took a swipe at the opposition while speaking at a gathering after inaugurating the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project.

Shah said that the INDIA bloc should prepare to sit in opposition

"INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. I assure you that let the opposition do whatever it wants to do, in 2029 NDA will come, and Modi ji will come. They (the opposition) do not know that BJP has won more seats in this election than the number of seats Congress got in three elections," said the Union Home Minister.

"These people, who want to create uncertainty, say again and again that this government will not run," the home minister said.

"I want to assure the opposition friends that not only will this government complete its five-year term, the next term will also be of this government. Be ready to sit in the opposition and learn to work effectively in the opposition," he added.

On July 12, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unstable, and may not complete its term.

"This government (which assumed office on June 9) may not continue also. This is not a stable government," she said.

Earlier in June, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the coalition government at the Centre will not be able to run beyond a year and the INDIA bloc will present itself as an alternative whenever there is an opportunity.