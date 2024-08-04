NDA will form govt again in 2029: Amit Shah slams opposition for questioning Modi government’s strength

  • Amit Shah claimed that not only will the NDA govt complete its full term, the next term will also be of this government.

Livemint
Updated4 Aug 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Slamming opposition parties for questioning about the strength of the NDA government at the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the alliance will not only complete its term, but also form the government in 2029.

Shah took a swipe at the opposition while speaking at a gathering after inaugurating the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project.

Shah said that the INDIA bloc should prepare to sit in opposition

"INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. I assure you that let the opposition do whatever it wants to do, in 2029 NDA will come, and Modi ji will come. They (the opposition) do not know that BJP has won more seats in this election than the number of seats Congress got in three elections," said the Union Home Minister.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray calls Amit Shah ‘political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali’

"These people, who want to create uncertainty, say again and again that this government will not run," the home minister said.

"I want to assure the opposition friends that not only will this government complete its five-year term, the next term will also be of this government. Be ready to sit in the opposition and learn to work effectively in the opposition," he added.

On July 12, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unstable, and may not complete its term.

Also Read | Amit Shah’s BIG claim: Centre warned Kerala ’7 days before’ Wayanad landslides

"This government (which assumed office on June 9) may not continue also. This is not a stable government," she said.

Earlier in June, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the coalition government at the Centre will not be able to run beyond a year and the INDIA bloc will present itself as an alternative whenever there is an opportunity.

Also Read | Why non-NDA CMs boycotted NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi?

The Rajya Sabha MP also said that if any of the NDA allies puts up its candidate for the post of Speaker in the Lok Sabha, then INDIA bloc parties may consider extending support to them.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 03:11 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNDA will form govt again in 2029: Amit Shah slams opposition for questioning Modi government’s strength

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue