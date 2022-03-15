Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  NDA-I Exams 2022: Admit card released, how to download

NDA-I Exams 2022: Admit card released, how to download

NDA-I Admit Card released on upsc.gov.in
1 min read . 04:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Admit card was issued on 14 March and will be available on site on 10 April 2022

NDA-I Admit CardThe Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Admit card was issued on 14 March and will be available on the website on 10 April 2022. Candidates can download the card on the website of the commission - www.upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card by using registration ID or by roll number.

Here's how to download admit-card

Go to - www.upsc.gov.in

Click on - What's New

Click on - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022

Select any of the given option: By Registration ID or by Roll Number

By Registration ID

- Enter Your Registration ID

- Select Date Of Birth

- Confirm random image and submit

- Admit card will be displayed on a new page.

