NDA-I Exams 2022: Admit card released, how to download

NDA-I Exams 2022: Admit card released, how to download1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- Admit card was issued on 14 March and will be available on site on 10 April 2022
NDA-I Admit CardThe Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Admit card was issued on 14 March and will be available on the website on 10 April 2022. Candidates can download the card on the website of the commission - www.upsc.gov.in.
Candidates can download the admit card by using registration ID or by roll number.
Here's how to download admit-card
Go to - www.upsc.gov.in
Click on - What's New
Click on - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022
Select any of the given option: By Registration ID or by Roll Number
By Registration ID
- Enter Your Registration ID
- Select Date Of Birth
- Confirm random image and submit
- Admit card will be displayed on a new page.
