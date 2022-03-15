NDA-I Exams 2022: Admit card released, how to download

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NDA-I Admit CardThe Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Admit card was issued on 14 March and will be available on the website on 10 April 2022. Candidates can download the card on the website of the commission - www.upsc.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NDA-I Admit CardThe Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Admit card was issued on 14 March and will be available on the website on 10 April 2022. Candidates can download the card on the website of the commission - www.upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card by using registration ID or by roll number. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Candidates can download the admit card by using registration ID or by roll number. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here's how to download admit-card {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to download admit-card {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go to - www.upsc.gov.in

Go to - www.upsc.gov.in

Click on - What's New

Click on - What's New

Click on - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Select any of the given option: By Registration ID or by Roll Number

Select any of the given option: By Registration ID or by Roll Number

By Registration ID {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

By Registration ID {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

- Enter Your Registration ID {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Enter Your Registration ID {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Select Date Of Birth

- Select Date Of Birth

- Confirm random image and submit

- Confirm random image and submit

- Admit card will be displayed on a new page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Admit card will be displayed on a new page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}