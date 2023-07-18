NDA's vote share in 2024 elections will be over 50%: PM Modi3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:01 PM IST
PM Modi said the NDA was not formed in opposition to any party but to bring stability to the country. It is not an alliance of compulsion but of contribution
Taking a swipe at the Opposition alliance named 'INDIA', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that although India has a long tradition of coalitions, 'those formed with negativity have never succeeded'. He was addressing the NDA meeting in the national capital. Leaders from 38 parties including Ekanth Shinde, K Palaniswami, Ramdas Athavale, and Chirag Paswan reached Delhi to attend the meeting.
