Taking a swipe at the Opposition alliance named 'INDIA', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that although India has a long tradition of coalitions, 'those formed with negativity have never succeeded'. He was addressing the NDA meeting in the national capital. Leaders from 38 parties including Ekanth Shinde, K Palaniswami, Ramdas Athavale, and Chirag Paswan reached Delhi to attend the meeting.

The prime minister said the NDA's vote share in the 2024 elections will be over 50 per cent. He said NDA stands for "New India, Development, Aspiration". PM Modi said, "In the third term of NDA, India will become the third largest economy."

The prime minister hailed the BJP-led NDA alliance as a time-tested one and said that the bloc seeks to further national progress and fulfill regional aspirations. He said the NDA was not formed in opposition to any party but to bring stability to the country. It is not an alliance of compulsion but of contribution. In past nine years, it has worked for the betterment of the lives of the poor and deprived,

Taking a swipe at the Opposition alliance, PM Modi said for their political interests, these (opposition) people can come close but cannot come together…"2024 elections are not far and the people of the country have made up their minds to give a chance to NDA for the third time," he said.

PM Modi said India has a long tradition of coalitions, but those formed with negativity never succeeded. "The Congress used alliances in the 90s to bring instability in the country. Congress formed governments and also destroyed them. During this time, in 1998, NDA was formed. Why was NDA formed? To gain power? NDA was not formed to throw any government out of power but to bring stability in the country," he said.

The prime minister said in politics, there can be competitiveness but not enmity. "Unfortunately, today opposition has made it its identity to abuse us. We always kept India above all political interests. It is the NDA govt that conferred Bharat Ratna on Pranab da. NDA also conferred the Padma award on Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Baig and many other leaders who were not with BJP-NDA. We always kept India above all political interests," PM Modi said.

He said even when "we were in the opposition, we always did positive politics". "In opposition, we brought out scams of the then govts but, never insulted the mandate of the people. We never took the help of foreign powers against the ruling governments. We never created hurdles in development schemes meant for the country," he said.

“No party is big or small in NDA, BJP got majority in 2014 and 2019 but NDA formed government," he said. PM Modi called the alliance a legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani and thanked leaders like Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray, Ajit Singh and Sharad Yadav for contributing to shaping NDA.

"NDA is committed to the people of the country. Its ideology is Nation First, Security of nation first, Progress First, Empowerment of people first," the prime minister said.

The prime minister said, "Hamare liye gathbandhan majboori nahi majbooti ka madhyam hai. NDA is not the symbol of coalition and compulsion but the symbol of coalition and contribution. In NDA, no party is small or big. We all are walking together towards the same goal."