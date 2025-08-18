NDA's VP nominee CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi – ‘may he continue to serve the nation’

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 18 August, a day after the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) named him its vice presidential candidate.

Radhakrishnan also took part in various meetings of the NDA and met several leaders.

Soon after the meeting, Modi posted on X, “Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated.”

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on 20 August. The Vice Presidential Elections are scheduled on 9 September. Radhakrishnan is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan's candidature comes almost a month after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on 21 July, opening the contest for his successor. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and served until 2027.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament — elected and nominated — using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MPs cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

The Opposition INDIA bloc will meet today to discuss its nominee for the Vice Presidential elections.

Electoral College Overall, the electoral college currently has 788 MPs, 588 in the Lok Sabha and 245 in the Rajya Sabha. It consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha for the Vice Presidential Election.

As things stand, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has a majority in the electorate. There are fair chances that Radhakrishnan will be the next Vice President of India.

