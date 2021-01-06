OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NDB extends $646 million for upgrading highway network, district roads in Andhra
The two projects are expected to improve mobility and connectivity to the socioeconomic centres, enhance transport efficiency, improve road safety and riding quality
The two projects are expected to improve mobility and connectivity to the socioeconomic centres, enhance transport efficiency, improve road safety and riding quality

NDB extends $646 million for upgrading highway network, district roads in Andhra

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 07:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Government of Andhra Pradesh will implement the Projects through the Roads and Buildings Department
  • The projects are aimed at widening of roads and reconstructing dilapidated bridges

The New Development Bank (NDB) has decided to lend $323 million for two projects to be taken up in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Wednesday.

An agreement in this regard has been signed by the central government, Andhra Pradesh government and NDB.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A cow walks past an empty store, left, which housed a famous jewelry brand before vacating the place recently in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of students and professionals who worked for IT companies and lived in the area have moved back to their native places to work remotely. Even as much of the Indian economy has reopened, Bengaluru’s professional workforce is returning to work at a much slower pace than those in most other major cities, raising the risk that the city faces a more protracted recovery. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

From primary to public: Govt ready with an online cow exam

2 min read . 07:56 PM IST
In the last housing scheme of the DDA, the urban authority had drawn flak over its one-bedroom flats and a large number of such flats were returned by the allottees. Photo: Mint

Covid-19 impact: Housing sales down 37%, office leasing dips 35% in 2020 across 8 cities

3 min read . 07:42 PM IST
Jaishankar who is on a three day visit to Sri Lanka, arrived in Colombo on Tuesday

India, Sri Lanka discuss cooperation to revive economic activity in post-pandemic world

3 min read . 07:33 PM IST
The two projects are expected to improve mobility and connectivity to the socioeconomic centres, enhance transport efficiency, improve road safety and riding quality

NDB extends $646 million for upgrading highway network, district roads in Andhra

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST

The first project – Andhra Pradesh Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project – comprises widening 1,600 km of state highways to double lane and reconstructing dilapidated bridges on the network.

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

With the second projects – Andhra Pradesh Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project – the state will widen 1,400 km of district roads to double lane and spruce up the bridges as well.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh will implement the Projects through the Roads and Buildings Department.

"The two projects are expected to improve mobility and connectivity to the socioeconomic centres, enhance transport efficiency, improve road safety and riding quality, and provide all-weather accessibility for the state's road commuters. The projects would increase the roads' daily traffic capacity to 15,000 passenger car units, which is expected to meet the projected traffic growth over the next 20 years," said the ministry of finance in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Baldeo Purushartha, the joint secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, on behalf of the central government, MT Krishna Babu, principal secretary of Transport, Roads and Buildings Department on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government and Xian Zhu, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of NDB.

"NDB funding shall help to bridge the funding gap for road infrastructure development and will support the Government of Andhra Pradesh in its goal to enhance connectivity between socioeconomic centres" said Xian Zhu.

The NDB was established based on the Inter-Governmental agreement among the BRICS countries (Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, China, and South Africa) signed on July 15, 2014.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout