NDHM uses 50% of the budget allocated to create health IDs in 2020-21

Central government’s ambitious program National Digital Health Mission ( NDHM ) has used only approximately 50% of the allocated budget for creating health IDs in 2020-21.

While under NDHM, the budget allocated for Health IDs for 2020-21 is ₹1.06 crores, the expenditure on Health IDs till 31.12.2020 is ₹52.02 lakhs. And, there is no provision for state/UT wise budget and expenditure, Ashwini Kumar Choubey told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated ₹30 crores for NDHM in 2021-22 which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August 2020. The NDHM pilot was launched in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Choubey told parliament that a total of 8,05,674 health IDs have been created so far. An individual may choose to create a Health-ID under the NDHM. Upon opting to create a Health-ID, only basic demographic and geographic information of the beneficiary like name, year of birth, gender, mobile number and address are collected. The minister of state said that the creating a health Id is not mandatory.

This system can be used to create Personal Health Records for each individual wherein records generated by various Health Information Providers like doctors, healthcare facilities and laboratories can be collated and viewed by that individual and by healthcare providers with the consent of the individual only.

The data pertaining to medical records will be stored in a federated architecture as described in the National Digital Health Blueprint released by the Government of India in 2019. According to the government, this data is being captured even now as a part of doctor-patient or healthcare provider individual interaction.

Under the NDHM, it shall be possible for other healthcare providers to access this data with the consent of the individual concerned. The health data pertaining to an individual will remain at the facility level only and no central repository of medical records is envisaged to be created in NDHM.

Choubey said that apart from various legal provisions, all technical solutions possible to ensure data privacy and security are being put in place. Amidst covid-19 pandemic, the NDHM is expected to play a significant role.

