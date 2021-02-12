NDHM uses 50% of the budget allocated to create health IDs in 2020-21

Choubey told parliament that a total of 8,05,674 health IDs have been created so far. An individual may choose to create a Health-ID under the NDHM. Upon opting to create a Health-ID, only basic demographic and geographic information of the beneficiary like name, year of birth, gender, mobile number and address are collected. The minister of state said that the creating a health Id is not mandatory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}