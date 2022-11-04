India can prosper only if the farm sector grows: Vice President Dhankhar

Listing various affirmative steps taken by the government for farmers’ welfare such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Cards, Fasal Bima Yojana and the KUSUM scheme, the Vice President said that farmers are backbone of India’s growth; care should be taken to address their concerns as well. Calling for out of the box solutions for various problems facing the agriculture sector, he stressed the need to increase synergy between research institutions and industry.