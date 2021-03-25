OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India has not banned COVID-19 vaccine exports: Source

New Delhi: India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and New Delhi will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," the source said.

"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

