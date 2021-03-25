India has not banned COVID-19 vaccine exports: Source

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and New Delhi will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

