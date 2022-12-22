NDMA and IMD working with 23 states to develop heat action plans: minister

NDMA and IMD working with 23 states to develop heat action plans: minister2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
- The minister said that heat action plans are being developed in in the states prone to high temperatures leading to heat-wave conditions
NEW DELHI :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) are working with 23 States to develop Heat Action Plans, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
NEW DELHI :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) are working with 23 States to develop Heat Action Plans, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that heat action plans are being developed in in the states prone to high temperatures leading to heat-wave conditions.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that heat action plans are being developed in in the states prone to high temperatures leading to heat-wave conditions.
Singh added that as per studies, the stress induced due to the heat waves increases respiration and mortality, reduces fertility, modifies animal behavior, and suppresses the immune and endocrine system, thereby increasing animal susceptibility to some diseases.
Singh added that as per studies, the stress induced due to the heat waves increases respiration and mortality, reduces fertility, modifies animal behavior, and suppresses the immune and endocrine system, thereby increasing animal susceptibility to some diseases.
“The Heat Action Plan is a comprehensive early warning system and preparedness plan for extreme heat events. The Plan presents immediate as well as longer-term actions to increase preparedness, information-sharing, and response coordination to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable populations," he said.
“The Heat Action Plan is a comprehensive early warning system and preparedness plan for extreme heat events. The Plan presents immediate as well as longer-term actions to increase preparedness, information-sharing, and response coordination to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable populations," he said.
The minister added that as an adaptive measure, IMD in collaboration with local health departments have started heat action plan in many parts of the country to forewarn about the heat waves and also advising action to be taken during such occasions. Heat action plan became operational since 2013.
The minister added that as an adaptive measure, IMD in collaboration with local health departments have started heat action plan in many parts of the country to forewarn about the heat waves and also advising action to be taken during such occasions. Heat action plan became operational since 2013.
“Heat wave is one of the severe weather phenomena for which IMD issues early warning. In the country, appreciable rise in maximum temperatures as well as heat waves are found to be more in the months of April, May & June. As an initiative IMD is issuing Seasonal Outlook for temperatures for the months of April, May & June in the last week of March for planning purpose. This outlook brings out the expected scenario of heat waves also during the period," Singh said.
“Heat wave is one of the severe weather phenomena for which IMD issues early warning. In the country, appreciable rise in maximum temperatures as well as heat waves are found to be more in the months of April, May & June. As an initiative IMD is issuing Seasonal Outlook for temperatures for the months of April, May & June in the last week of March for planning purpose. This outlook brings out the expected scenario of heat waves also during the period," Singh said.
He added that the seasonal outlook is followed by Extended Range Outlook issued on every Thursday for next two weeks. “In addition to this, the forecast and the colour coded warnings for severe weather including heat wave warning are issued on daily basis for next five days with outlook for another two days."
He added that the seasonal outlook is followed by Extended Range Outlook issued on every Thursday for next two weeks. “In addition to this, the forecast and the colour coded warnings for severe weather including heat wave warning are issued on daily basis for next five days with outlook for another two days."