NDMA issues ‘worse than loo’ warning for Noida, Ghaziabad and other UP districts as heatwave grips Delhi-NCR

The National Disaster Management Authority (National Disaster Management Authority) on Wednesday issued an alert to residents of Noida and Ghaziabad, warning of “worse than loo” conditions, according to Hindustan Times. This comes amid a severe heatwave that swept across Delhi-NCR, with the national capital experiencing its second consecutive day of extreme heat.

A warning has been issued for districts including Aligarh, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi due to the likelihood of extremely hot and dry winds, the report noted.

The NDMA alert also used the term “loo se bhi bheeshan loo", indicating winds that are expected to be even more severe and intense than the usual loo conditions.

Delhi weather Wednesday also became the fifth heatwave day recorded in New Delhi this year. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, heatwave conditions were previously observed on April 23, 24, and 25, as well as on May 19.

Temperatures remained close to 45°C, while the weather department continued an orange alert for the coming days, warning of sustained heatwave conditions ahead.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions were reported at isolated locations across New Delhi. At the Safdarjung base station, the maximum temperature reached 44.5°C, which was 4.1 degrees above normal and 0.6 degrees lower than the previous day.

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The Palam station recorded 44.9°C, 3.6 degrees above normal, showing a slight 24-hour drop of 0.2°C. At Lodhi Road, the maximum temperature stood at 44.6°C, 5.6 degrees above normal and down by 0.6°C from the previous day. The Ridge station reported the highest temperature in the city at 45.8°C, 4.3 degrees above normal, with a decline of 0.7°C in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ayanagar recorded 45°C, 2.9 degrees above normal, with a 0.5°C fall from the previous day.

On the minimum temperature front, Safdarjung registered 28.3°C, 1.8 degrees above normal and 0.1°C higher than the previous day, while Palam recorded 28.5°C, 1.4 degrees above normal with a 0.4°C increase over 24 hours. Ridge saw a minimum of 28°C, 1.3 degrees above normal and a marginal 0.1°C drop. Lodhi Road reported 26.8°C, 2.8 degrees above normal with a slight decline of 0.2°C, and Ayanagar recorded 27°C, 0.5 degree above normal with a 0.4°C decrease.

The IMD defines a heatwave as a condition when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and remains 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. The weather office has issued an orange alert for Thursday, forecasting minimum temperatures around 28°C and maximums reaching up to 46°C.

Expert reacts According to PTI, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather stated, “Heatwave conditions are expected to continue for the next one week. The northwesterly winds are sweeping into the national capital from the Thar Desert region of Rajasthan and parts of central Pakistan for the past few days. Travelling across vast arid stretches, these winds turn intensely dry by the time they reach Delhi, trapping heat close to the surface and sharply intensifying the searing conditions across the city.”

Palawat said night temperatures have stayed elevated over the past few days due to strong daytime heating, as the ground is unable to shed the accumulated heat quickly, resulting in persistently warm nights. He noted that the absence of any forecast for thunderstorms or pre-monsoon rainfall over the next 10 days is worsening the situation, while dry northwesterly winds are preventing cooling and trapping heat in the region.

According to him, these prevailing weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming days, likely pushing several areas across Delhi-NCR into heatwave conditions. He also pointed out that air quality in the city has worsened due to dust-laden northwesterly winds and extremely dry weather, resulting in higher pollution levels, particularly an increase in PM10 concentrations.