OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  NDMC asks officials to identify restaurants serving liquor without licence
Listen to this article

The New Delhi Municipal Council on 24 August directed its officials to carry out a survey to identify restaurants that are operating or serving liquor without a licence under its jurisdiction.

NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said they have got to know that some restaurants were either functioning illegally or were serving liquor without a permit from the civic body.

ALSO READ: Delhi liquor policy scam: No LOC issued by CBI against any accused as of now, say officials

"So to get a clear picture, we have directed officials to conduct a survey to identify restaurants that are operating or serving liquor without a valid licence under the NDMC jurisdiction. The aim is to find such entities and penalise them," Chahal said.

The decision was taken in the NDMC's Council meeting, Chahal said. He added that the NDMC's Director for licensing will monitor the survey and submit a report to the civic body.

In the NDMC meeting, decision on forming a sub-committee to deliberate on the legal transfer of the licence of shops or kiosks on legal heir basis was also taken. As per details, the estate department of the NDMC primarily deals with various types of properties like shops, kiosks and stalls.

With PTI inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout