NDMC asks officials to identify restaurants serving liquor without licence1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 08:08 PM IST
The NDMC's Director for licensing will monitor the survey and submit a report to the civic body.
The New Delhi Municipal Council on 24 August directed its officials to carry out a survey to identify restaurants that are operating or serving liquor without a licence under its jurisdiction.