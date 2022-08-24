The New Delhi Municipal Council on 24 August directed its officials to carry out a survey to identify restaurants that are operating or serving liquor without a licence under its jurisdiction.

NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said they have got to know that some restaurants were either functioning illegally or were serving liquor without a permit from the civic body.

"So to get a clear picture, we have directed officials to conduct a survey to identify restaurants that are operating or serving liquor without a valid licence under the NDMC jurisdiction. The aim is to find such entities and penalise them," Chahal said.

The decision was taken in the NDMC's Council meeting, Chahal said. He added that the NDMC's Director for licensing will monitor the survey and submit a report to the civic body.

In the NDMC meeting, decision on forming a sub-committee to deliberate on the legal transfer of the licence of shops or kiosks on legal heir basis was also taken. As per details, the estate department of the NDMC primarily deals with various types of properties like shops, kiosks and stalls.

With PTI inputs.