NDMC can't pay salaries, but raised councillor funds to 1.5 crore: AAP
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said spreading negative propaganda on the municipal corporations of the city has become a 'daily game plan' of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation does not have the money to pay salaries, but has the "audacity" to increase councillor funds from 25 lakh to 1.5 crore, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Sunday.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said spreading negative propaganda on the municipal corporations of the city has become a "daily game plan" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

All the three municipal corporations of the national capital -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation -- are led by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "BJP-led North MCD doesn't have the money to pay salaries, yet BJP had the audacity to increase councillor funds from 25 lakh to 1.5 crore."

He also claimed that BJP-ruled MCD (Municipal Corporations of Delhi) will let private players set up shops and nurseries in parks, and councillors will decide on who will get permission.

Licences will be given on the recommendation of local councillors for these shops and nurseries, but none of them will take the onus if and when encroachments happen, Bhardwaj said.

"The BJP-led MCD is talking about undertaking road and drainage repair work from councillor funds, but the auditor's report exposes the falsehood in BJP's claims," he said and alleged that the MCDs are implementing every scheme to "loot" Delhi.

On the Bhardwaj's remarks, BJP spokesperson Kapoor claimed that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's new schemes are fully transparent and meant for all councillors whether they are from the BJP or any other party, and there is no chance of corruption.

Instead of working for the development of Delhi, AAP leaders like Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chaddha, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak devote all their time on spreading negative propaganda against the municipal corporations, he said.

"Sometime back in an independent agency survey, the performance of almost all AAP councillors was badly rated. It will be politically better that the AAP instead of lying on MCDs, concentrates to improve its councillors performance or else it would suffer its worst defeat in the civic elections," Kapoor said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

