NDMC doubles parking fee as Delhi witnesses ‘very poor' air quality after Diwali

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Monday said it has decided to increase the parking fees (off-road/on-road) twice the existing to discourse private transport for the parking managed by the civic agency through its staff till 31st January 2024

The decision was taken in accordance with the commission of Air Quality Management’s ‘Stage IV’ of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the civic body said. Also Read | India's most polluted cities today aren't in NCR: here's the list “Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the sub-committee decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage IV of the GRAP ie, 'Severe+' category (DELHIAQI > 450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I, II and III actions already in force," the NDMC said in its order.

“The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas... issued statutory direction for the implementation of the revised schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as and when orders under GRAP are invoked, which contained provision of enhancing Parking fees to discourage private transport, the NDMC order read.

"Therefore in compliance of above and keeping in view the climatic conditions" the Parking fees (off road/on road) has been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024," it added.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital plunged into the poor category today after the late-night bursting of crackers during Diwali celebrations despite a blanket ban imposed by the Supreme Court.

Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 218 at 4 pm but the relief was short-lived as the AQI on Monday was recorded at 358 (very poor), reported PTI.

The report said Delhi was the most polluted city in the world on Monday, followed by Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan citing a report by IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring.

The concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 increased by 45% and 33% respectively on Diwali compared to last year, according to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

