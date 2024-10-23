NDMC doubles parking fees to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced in a public notice dated October 22 that it has doubled parking fees for its indoor and off-road facilities to discourage the use of private vehicles and tackle air pollution.

It stated that this measure comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed GRAP-II in the Delhi-NCR region, adding that it will remain in place until the pollution plan is revoked.

GRAP-II is the second stage of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which aims to address the capital city's poor air quality index (AQI).

Also Read | SC bench rules by 8:1 majority that states can regulate industrial alcohol

Is There Any Exemption? “In compliance ... (with) the climatic conditions, parking fees (off-road/indoor) has been enhanced to twice the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of stage-II of the GRAP,” the announcement said.

Notably, the increased parking charges will not apply to on-street parking sites and monthly pass holders.

PWD Cleans Roads to Manage Pollution Earlier today, ANI reported that the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi sprinkled water on the streets to reduce the effects of pollution. Daily cleaning of roads in Delhi-NCR — including mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling — is among the steps identified by the CAQM under GRAP-II.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai earlier announced that GRAP-II rules have been enforced in north India as the AQI has risen over 300. Five new initiatives have been introduced under GRAP-II.

Rai said that diesel generators will be regulated, and the frequency of metros and buses will be increased.

“Parking costs will be increased so that people don't use their cars for commuting. The aim is to further reduce dust and vehicular pollution,” the minister added.

Delhi AQI Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’ at 349 The AQI in the national capital today was recorded “very poor” at 349, as per SAFAR-India. Further, in areas like Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, a layer of smog has engulfed the locality as air quality dropped to ‘severe’ category, with AQI at 402 and 417 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.