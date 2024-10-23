NDMC doubles parking fees to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The NDMC has doubled parking fees for indoor and off-road facilities to discourage private vehicle use and combat air pollution, following CAQM's GRAP-II implementation in Delhi-NCR. The increase will not affect on-street parking or monthly pass holders.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 02:09 PM IST
People walk on 'Kartavya Path' amidst the morning smog in New Delhi, India, October 23, 2024.
People walk on ’Kartavya Path’ amidst the morning smog in New Delhi, India, October 23, 2024. (Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced in a public notice dated October 22 that it has doubled parking fees for its indoor and off-road facilities to discourage the use of private vehicles and tackle air pollution.

It stated that this measure comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed GRAP-II in the Delhi-NCR region, adding that it will remain in place until the pollution plan is revoked.

GRAP-II is the second stage of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which aims to address the capital city's poor air quality index (AQI).

Also Read | SC bench rules by 8:1 majority that states can regulate industrial alcohol

Is There Any Exemption?

“In compliance ... (with) the climatic conditions, parking fees (off-road/indoor) has been enhanced to twice the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of stage-II of the GRAP,” the announcement said.

Notably, the increased parking charges will not apply to on-street parking sites and monthly pass holders.

Also Read | Bitcoin bets surge: Traders eye $80,000 high by November amid US elections

PWD Cleans Roads to Manage Pollution

Earlier today, ANI reported that the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi sprinkled water on the streets to reduce the effects of pollution. Daily cleaning of roads in Delhi-NCR — including mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling — is among the steps identified by the CAQM under GRAP-II.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai earlier announced that GRAP-II rules have been enforced in north India as the AQI has risen over 300. Five new initiatives have been introduced under GRAP-II.

Rai said that diesel generators will be regulated, and the frequency of metros and buses will be increased.

“Parking costs will be increased so that people don't use their cars for commuting. The aim is to further reduce dust and vehicular pollution,” the minister added.

Also Read | Android 15: From theft protection, sensitive apps, multi-tasking & more—details

Delhi AQI Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’ at 349

The AQI in the national capital today was recorded “very poor” at 349, as per SAFAR-India. Further, in areas like Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, a layer of smog has engulfed the locality as air quality dropped to ‘severe’ category, with AQI at 402 and 417 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNDMC doubles parking fees to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.85
    02:21 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -0.6 (-0.4%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.40
    02:21 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.95 (-1.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    438.10
    02:21 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    2.1 (0.48%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    178.20
    02:21 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    4.3 (2.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.20
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.8 (12.06%)

    Coforge share price

    7,553.35
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    757.75 (11.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,284.30
    02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    113.95 (9.74%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,739.90
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    308.05 (4.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    245.50
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -17.6 (-6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,487.75
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -226.2 (-4.8%)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    270.25
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -11.3 (-4.01%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    330.85
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -11.4 (-3.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,284.30
    02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    113.95 (9.74%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    753.50
    02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    66.2 (9.63%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    949.35
    02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    75.3 (8.62%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.