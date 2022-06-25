NDMC hikes trade license fee for grant, renewal of hotels by up to 9,800

Apart from this, cafes and coffee shops with up to 50 seats will be required to pay ₹7,500 instead of ₹6500, restaurants and coffee shops with more than 50 seats will be required to pay ₹15,000 which was previously ₹13,100. Also, for cinema halls, dancing halls in hotels, clubs and spas, new applicants will have to pay ₹7,500 instead of ₹6,500.