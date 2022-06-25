Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NDMC hikes trade license fee for grant, renewal of hotels by up to 9,800

  • Prior to the previous rate of 65,500, now the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trades licenses is 75,300.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on 25 June increased the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trades licenses for 2022-23, including those for hotels and guesthouses by up to 9,800.

For five-star hotels license, the hike is maximum. Prior to the previous rate of 65,500, now the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trades licenses is 75,300.

Similarly, the guesthouses with over 100 beds will have to shell out 30,100 annually instead of the earlier 26,200, said NDMC official.

While annual license fee for butchers, fishmongers and poulters has been increased from 1,300 to 1,500.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC's new order on cancellation of liquor vend licence: All you need to know

Among other details, the official said that the fee for guesthouses up to 20 beds has been increased to 3,000 from 2,600; for 21-50 beds its 7,500 instead of 6,500; for 50-100 bedded facilities its 15,000 instead of 13,100 and guesthouses with over 100 beds will now cost 30,100 instead of 26,200.

Apart from this, cafes and coffee shops with up to 50 seats will be required to pay 7,500 instead of 6500, restaurants and coffee shops with more than 50 seats will be required to pay 15,000 which was previously 13,100. Also, for cinema halls, dancing halls in hotels, clubs and spas, new applicants will have to pay 7,500 instead of 6,500.

"Annual revision in the health license fees for grant and renewal of various trades licenses for carrying out business activities like hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, lodging houses, sweet shops, small stalls and kiosks selling daily eatable items, etc., in NDMC area has been (retrospectively) effected by NDMC with effect from April 1," a senior NDMC official said.

However, there will be no increase for laundry services, boilers, diesel generator sets, hawkers, chef carts, dry cleaners etc.

With inputs from PTI.

