NDMC hikes trade license fee for grant, renewal of hotels by up to 9,800

NDMC hikes trade license fee for grant, renewal of hotels by up to ₹9,8002 min read . 09:01 PM IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on 25 June increased the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trades licenses for 2022-23, including those for hotels and guesthouses by up to ₹9,800.
For five-star hotels license, the hike is maximum. Prior to the previous rate of ₹65,500, now the annual fee for grant and renewal of various trades licenses is ₹75,300.
Similarly, the guesthouses with over 100 beds will have to shell out ₹30,100 annually instead of the earlier ₹26,200, said NDMC official.
While annual license fee for butchers, fishmongers and poulters has been increased from ₹1,300 to ₹1,500.
Among other details, the official said that the fee for guesthouses up to 20 beds has been increased to ₹3,000 from ₹2,600; for 21-50 beds its ₹7,500 instead of ₹6,500; for 50-100 bedded facilities its ₹15,000 instead of ₹13,100 and guesthouses with over 100 beds will now cost ₹30,100 instead of 26,200.
Apart from this, cafes and coffee shops with up to 50 seats will be required to pay ₹7,500 instead of ₹6500, restaurants and coffee shops with more than 50 seats will be required to pay ₹15,000 which was previously ₹13,100. Also, for cinema halls, dancing halls in hotels, clubs and spas, new applicants will have to pay ₹7,500 instead of ₹6,500.
"Annual revision in the health license fees for grant and renewal of various trades licenses for carrying out business activities like hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, lodging houses, sweet shops, small stalls and kiosks selling daily eatable items, etc., in NDMC area has been (retrospectively) effected by NDMC with effect from April 1," a senior NDMC official said.
However, there will be no increase for laundry services, boilers, diesel generator sets, hawkers, chef carts, dry cleaners etc.
With inputs from PTI.
