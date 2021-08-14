North Delhi Municipal Corporation(NDMC) on Friday launched 'Cleancity', a mobile driven application that will help residents living in that area to register complaints regarding picking up garbage in that area.

The app was launched by North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh ahead of the 75th Independence Day.With the help ofthis app citizens can see GPS location of garbage-lifting vehicles, register their complaints and give suggestions to improve the services.

Citizens will be able to download the mobile app through the Google Playstore and Apple store in a few days, the NDMC said.

Singh and his South Delhi counterpart Mukesh Suryan jointly hoisted the national flag at Civic Centre, headquarters of both the north corporation and south corporation, on Friday.

The North Delhi mayor later launched 'Cleancity' mobile app for the residents, officials said.

He said the residents of the Civil Lines Zone, Keshavpuram Zone and Rohini Zone can avail this facility.

Chairman of NDMC's Standing Committee Jogi Ram Jain said "we need freedom from garbage to make the city clean" and appealed to everyone to work towards this goal.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to mark the 75th year of Independence, the NDMC has administered pledge to all municipal school students through online mode to discourage use of plastic, and make others stop using single-use plastic.

Under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, the NDMC schools are also organising activities online such as gathering information on the freedom struggle and stories of unsung heroes, he said.

