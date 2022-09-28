NDMC plans to provide 100% renewable energy in its area by 2025

NDMC plans to provide 100% renewable energy in its area by 20252 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Vice Chairman Satish Upadhayay informed that New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to provide 100% renewable energy in its area via discoms by 2025
In line with its "NDMC Solar Policy-2022", the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) plans to provide 100% renewable energy in its area via discoms by 2025. The issue was discussed in the corporation meeting headed by Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.
"There was no policy on providing green energy so far. Discussions are on to chalk out a policy and we will also seek suggestions from the public on the same. The final plan will be drafted only after holding meetings and taking suggestions from all sides," Upadhyay said.
NDMC Solar Policy-2022 which aims to achieve this 100% distribution figure will be applicable for any solar energy generating system with a capacity of 1 KWp or more.
"This policy applies to all electricity consumers under all electricity tariffs in the NDMC area and all entities that set up and operate solar power plants in the NDMC area. We will encourage the implementation of grid-connected solar plants. All grid-connected solar plants shall comply with applicable CA (Grid Standards) Regulations, 2013 and other applicable rules, regulations, and guidelines as amended from time to time," Vice Chairman said.
With an audit of existing rooftop solar panels in the NDMC area, the Corporation will encourage the deployment of solar plants with net metering on all buildings of government organizations, hospitals, educational institutes, embassies, stadiums, bridges, public toilets, and bus stops.
Kuljeet Chahal, an NDMC member, stated that an audit will be conducted for the purpose of upgrading NDMC schools, a report of which will be submitted by the next meeting of the council.
He further went on to say that the council has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the national stadiums in Delhi to provide NDMC school students with multi-sports facilities.
"We plan to upgrade all NDMC schools and an audit will be conducted for the same. Further, we want to provide the best multi-sports facilities to our students and hence, we have decided to sign an MoU with the national stadiums in Delhi," he said.
Emissions are expected to reach an all-time high in 2023, as only 2% of pandemic recovery funding is being spent on clean energy and CO2 emissions increased at an unprecedented rate in 2021 as a result of a surge in oil and coal consumption.
India announced in 2019 that it would increase its installed renewable energy capacity to 450 GW by 2030. At CoP26, India committed to generating 50% of its total power from renewable sources.
