Kartavya Path can have a maximum of 30 water serving trolleys and 90 ice cream carts at six different sites, according to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). There are six vending zones on Kartavya Path between Central Vista Lawns and India Gate, according to NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

Kartavya Path, which runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, was earlier called Rajpath. The Narendra Modi government claims that the renovated route represents a change from being a symbol of power to symbolising an illustration of public ownership and empowerment.

"Each vending zone can have a maximum of 15 ice cream trolleys and five water dispensing kiosks. So cumulatively, 120 trolleys -- 90 ice cream trolleys and 30 water kiosks -- can be allowed in six vending areas. This is for better and effective management of vending kiosks," Upadhyay told PTI.

Ice cream trolley trade licences have allegedly been awarded, according to the NDMC regulation. The six areas where these trolleys would run are South of C-Hexagon Road, North of C-Hexagon Road, South of Man Singh Road (both sides), South of Rafi Ahmed Road, and North of Rafi Ahmed Road, according to the NDMC order.

Additionally, the NDMC has requested that district magistrates make sure that civil defence volunteers are stationed in the region for surveillance and law enforcement purposes.

"District Magistrate, New Delhi District is requested to ensure that the deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) for duty in the area is rationalised as per the zonal plan so as to ensure that two CDVs per zone, per shift are available to assist the teams," NDMC's notice issued on Tuesday read.

According to Upadhyay, officials will make sure that each vending zone only contains the authorised and necessary amount of carts. On the Kartavya Path, officials will warn visitors not to leap into the water. They will also guarantee efficient parking administration. Upadhyay said the enforcement officers would make sure that the area is clean and that the other laws are observed.

(With PTI inputs)