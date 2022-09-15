NDMC sets new rules for ice-cream carts, water vending machines at Kartavya Path2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Rajpath was the previous name of Kartavya Path, which connects Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate.
Kartavya Path can have a maximum of 30 water serving trolleys and 90 ice cream carts at six different sites, according to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). There are six vending zones on Kartavya Path between Central Vista Lawns and India Gate, according to NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay.