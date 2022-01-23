NDRF Twitter handle hacked, investigation underway

NDRF Twitter handle hacked, investigation underway1 min read . 10:03 AM IST
- The NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Sunday informed that the official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been hacked
The NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Sunday informed that the official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been hacked.
Just a few days after the NDRF celebrated its 17th Raising Day on January 19, The Twitter handle of the multi-disciplinary force NDRF, @NDRFHQ, was hacked on Saturday.
Confirming that the Twitter handle of the NDRF is hacked, the NDRF DG told ANI, "yes. Will get it looked into right away."
Currently, the NDRF Twitter handle is neither showing any of its tweets posted so far, nor it is functioning as other Twitter handles.
Set up in 2006, the NDRF, a force working under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has rescued over 1.44 lakh precious human lives in a very short span of time and also evacuated more than seven lakh stranded persons from disaster situations within the country and abroad.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the National Disaster Response Force on its raising day and said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.
The NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.
In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, the country also has to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject, Modi tweeted.
"India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge," he added.
