Share price of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) reportedly hit the upper circuit limit for the third consecutive day on Friday following the Adani Group announcement that it would acquire a majority stake in the news channel company. Notably, on the BSE the share price of NDTV opened at ₹423.85, the upper circuit limit. This is five per cent higher when compared with its previous day's close at ₹403.70.

