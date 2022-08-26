The share price of NDTV opened at ₹423.85, the upper circuit limit. This is five per cent higher when compared with its previous day's close at ₹403.70
Share price of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) reportedly hit the upper circuit limit for the third consecutive day on Friday following the Adani Group announcement that it would acquire a majority stake in the news channel company. Notably, on the BSE the share price of NDTV opened at ₹423.85, the upper circuit limit. This is five per cent higher when compared with its previous day's close at ₹403.70.
However, the scrip reportedly witnessed some selling pressure in the early morning trade, even as it fell to a low of ₹397.30 in the intra-day and the scrip has hit the upper circuit limit for the third consecutive day after Adani Group's announcement of stake purchase, as per news agency ANI report.
Interestingly, NDTV share has an upper and lower circuit limit of 5 per cent, while the share price of NDTV surged 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit of ₹384.50 soon after the opening of the trade on Wednesday against its previous day's close at ₹366.20. It surged 5 per cent to close at ₹403.70 on Thursday.
NDTV share has risen sharply in recent months and the 52-week low of NDTV share is ₹71.15.AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), on Tuesday made the announcement about the acquisition of 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, the report said.
Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), has exercised the rights to acquire 99.5 per cent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group company of NDTV and AMNL's wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99 per cent stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 per cent stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR, Adani Group said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Adani Group statement further noted that RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.VCPL, along with AMNL & AEL (persons acting in concert), will launch an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in NDTV, in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI's (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
