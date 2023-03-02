BJP, alliance sweep Tripura, Nagaland; to support Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya

The BJP and its allies are likely to win in the northeastern states of Tripura and Nagaland, and may renew their alliance with Conrad Sangma to form government in Meghalaya.
Amit Shah described the party's re-election in Tripura as a "victory of pro-development politics" and thanked the people of Nagaland for choosing "peace and progress". The BJP, along with its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), secured majority in Nagaland.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narednra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability. Thanking people of Nagaland, he said that the double-engine government will keep working for the state's progress.
Tripura: BJP-IPFT alliance has secured a comfortable victory in the Tripura assembly elections, winning 31 out of 60 seats. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats, while the IPFT has won one seat.
Nagaland: The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, have secured a majority in the Nagaland assembly elections by winning 34 seats.
As per the election commission, the BJP won 12 seats while the NDPP won 22 and is leading on three. The Congress won five seats and is leading on two, while the Republican Party of India (Athawale) secured two seats.
Nagaland political stalwart and NDPP supremo Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth term after registering a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP. He bagged a total of 17,045 votes, which comes to 92.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.
Meghalaya: The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won 20 seats, and was leading in five other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as results of 52 of the 59 assembly seats that went to polls on February 27 were declared.
The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 constituencies, while the Congress won five seats. The Voice of the People Party (VPP) and the Trinamool Congress won four seats each, while the Mamata Banerjee-led party was ahead in one constituency.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government in the state. Sarma further said that BJP national president JP Nadda has advised the state unit of the party to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in Meghala
