N-E poll results show region is distant from neither 'Dilli' nor 'Dil': PM Modi

N-E poll results show region is distant from neither 'Dilli' nor 'Dil': PM Modi1 min read . 08:49 PM IST
- In the Assembly polls, BJP won 33 seats in Tripura, 2 in Meghalaya, and 37 in Nagaland along with NDPP.
With elections results out for three Northeast states, favouring Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the way northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted region is distant from neither 'Dilli' nor 'Dil' (heart).
"Way northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted region is distant from neither 'Dilli' nor 'Dil'," PM Modi said, while speaking from BJP headquarter in national capital on 2 March.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
