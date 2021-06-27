A strategy has been devised to vaccinate the elderly and the differently abled against the deadly coronavirus disease, who may have been left behind because of inability to travel to vaccination centres, the central government told the Supreme Court on Saturday. For this, the beneficiaries can either register themselves in advance, on-site or can register following the Facilitated Cohort Registration process on Co-WIN, it further told the top court.

The Centre's affidavit filed in the suo motu matter on COVID-19 management, stated, "In view of this need and to ensure easy access, it was felt pertinent to bring vaccination services closer to the community and nearer to homes, while maintaining all necessary precautions and safety measures, according to operational guidelines and advisories issued from time to time."

"In this regard it is submitted that the MoHFW constituted a committee consisting of domain knowledge experts to examine this issue which recommended the strategy of Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) to cater to special needs of elderly and differently abled persons," it said, and further added, "This strategy has also been endorsed by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), which has both government and non-government experts."

Here's how the Centre plans to conduct the process

It added, "The strategy of NHCVC for the elderly and the differently abled is flexible, people-centric and follows a community-based approach, where sessions can be conducted in non-health facility based settings and are nearer to home, like in a community centre or residents welfare association, office, panchayat ghar, school buildings, old age homes, sub-health centres and health and wellness centres with availability of adequate space."

As per the Centre's affidavit, the beneficiaries can either register themselves in advance, on-site or can register following the Facilitated Cohort Registration process on Co-WIN.

“For management of any adverse event following immunization (AEFI), an advanced life support/basic life support/transport vehicle must be stationed at the NHCVCs for transport to nearby AEFI Management Centre'', it said.

The Centre said that guidelines on NHCVC was shared with all states and union territories on May 27 and is also available on the health ministry's website.

It also said, the MoHFW has issued an advisory to the state and Union Territory governments that officials like district level officers of the disability or social welfare departments should be considered as designated nodal officer for the purpose.

The nodal officer will also deal with redressal of grievances of differently abled persons in connection with COVID-19 on real-time basis, the Centre said.

Total of 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last six days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country and was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last six days in the country, which is more than the population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

He expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

The government's centralised free vaccination policy came into effect from June 21 under which the Centre is providing free vaccines to states for inoculating all above 18 years. The Centre has decided to procure 75 per cent of vaccines from manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies)

