"In this regard it is submitted that the MoHFW constituted a committee consisting of domain knowledge experts to examine this issue which recommended the strategy of Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) to cater to special needs of elderly and differently abled persons," it said, and further added, "This strategy has also been endorsed by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), which has both government and non-government experts."