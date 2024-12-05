Nearly 1 in 2 People Tested Exhibit Abnormal Blood Glucose Levels: Thyrocare's Research Report on Diabetes and Prediabetes in India

New Delhi [India], December 5: Thyrocare, a leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare provider in India, has released a comprehensive research report uncovering critical insights into the prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes across India. The study, which analyzed HbA1c test results from a staggering 1,966,449 adults nationwide undergoing a routine health check up in 2023, highlights alarming trends and regional disparities in the incidence of the disease. Key findings indicate that 49.43% of the tested population exhibited abnormal blood glucose levels, with 22.25% identified as prediabetic and 27.18% as diabetics. These statistics emphasize the growing burden of this metabolic disorder, positioning diabetes as a "pandemic in the making" and calling for urgent action.

1. High Prevalence Across Regions

Odisha reported the highest prevalence of both prediabetes and diabetes, while Jammu & Kashmir recorded the lowest levels. This underscores the need for implementation of region-specific health programs to tackle the disparity.

The study revealed a striking correlation between dietary habits and diabetes prevalence. States with higher rice consumption showed a greater incidence of diabetes and prediabetes, while states with predominantly wheat-based diets demonstrated lower prevalence rates, highlighting the role of diet in managing disease risk.

3. Gender and Age Trends

* Prediabetes prevalence remained relatively balanced between genders.

* The data shows highest diabetic burden in 65 individuals, with worrying trends showing increasing prevalence in the economically active age group of 36-65 years. Young adults between 18-35 years show higher prevalence of prediabetes than diabetes, indicating a high potential to develop the disease.

The study warns of a severe strain on India's healthcare infrastructure and individual finances, advocating for regular screening and awareness campaigns to mitigate the impact of undiagnosed cases.

5. Screening Insights and Policy Implications

Rahul Guha, MD & CEO of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. & President of API Holdings, commented: "This study sheds light on the silent but alarming rise of diabetes and prediabetes in India. With nearly half the tested population exhibiting abnormal glucose levels, it is imperative to prioritize regular testing, mass screening, and early detection. These efforts, combined with education and region-specific interventions, are crucial to curbing this epidemic. The role of diet in disease management cannot be understated, and we hope this research sparks meaningful action in public health policy and promotes a more proactive approach to disease prevention and management."

Dr. Preet Kaur, Vice President - Lab Operations and Quality at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. and a co-author of the study, stated, "This research provides a critical lens through which we can view the diabetes epidemic in India. The geographical and dietary trends revealed in this study demonstrate the significant impact of lifestyle on disease prevalence. Our goal with this research is to inspire not only greater public awareness but also stronger data-driven healthcare policies that prioritize early detection and preventive strategies."

About Thyrocare:

Thyrocare Technologies Limited (BSE: 539871, NSE: THYROCARE) is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with strong presence in 2000 cities/towns nationally and internationally. Thyrocare focuses on providing quality at an affordable cost to laboratories and hospitals and cost-effective and convenient diagnostic services to every doorstep. Many laboratories and hospital brands all over India use the comprehensive test profile menu offered by Thyrocare.

Thyrocare network of advanced diagnostic labs includes a Centralised Processing Laboratory at Navi Mumbai, India, with an IT-enabled, 24*7, fully automated diagnostic laboratory set-up covering 200,000 sq. ft. area for error-free processing of 75,000 specimens and 375,000 diagnostic and screening investigations each night. This is supported by Zonal

Processing Laboratories in major metro cities and Regional Processing Laboratories in Tier 2 & 3 cities across India.

