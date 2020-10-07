Nearly 1 lakh data science jobs vacant in India: Study

The 10 leading organisations with the most number of analytics openings this year are dominated by the IT and KPO players -- Accenture, Mphasis, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Capgemini, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IBM India, Dell, HCL, and Collabera Technologies. The study further revealed that the median salary for data science professionals in India stands at ₹9.5 lakh/annum in 2020 as per the listed job openings (the actual salary is generally higher than the listed salary). For those with more than a decade of experience, packages are in the range of ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh depending on the role and expertise, it was stated. The demand for 'Python' professionals continues to remain the highest among recruiters with almost 27% of the jobs requiring Python as the core skill. It is closely followed by Java/JavaScript that is witnessing a 22% demand.