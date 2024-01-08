Nearly 100 Congress workers from UP to visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti ahead of Ram temple consecration
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration, hundreds of Congress workers from Uttar Pradesh, including party's state unit chief Ajay Rai and state in-charge Avinash Pande, will visit Ayodhya on January 15 on Makar Sankranti.
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration, hundreds of Congress workers from Uttar Pradesh, including party's state unit chief Ajay Rai and state in-charge Avinash Pande, will visit Ayodhya on January 15 on Makar Sankranti.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message