Nearly 15% decline in India's gem and jewellery export this Oct: Report. Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 07:43 AM IST
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said that the country's exports stood at ₹30,275.74 crore in October 2021.
India's gem and jewellery exports declined 14.64% in October this year at ₹25,843.84 crore due to seasonal trends as manufacturing activities are limited or closed during Diwali, said GJEPC on Saturday as quoted by news agency PTI.