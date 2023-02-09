Nearly 18 kg gold seized off Mandapam coast
- The gold was hidden in a parcel containing 14 packages of foreign origin gold in various forms – varying sizes of bars, chains, and sticks, and tied in a towel
NEW DELHI : Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday intercepted a fishing boat, after a chase in the sea near the Mandapam coast, and seized foreign origin gold weighing about 17.74 kg, valued at around ₹10.1 crore.
