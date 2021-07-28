The Central Government on Wednesday said as many as 196 non-performing government officers were prematurely retired in the last three years.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha that of the total, 111 were Group A officers and 85 were Group B officers.

"Review of performance of government employees is a continuous process and the central government has since long been reviewing officials on grounds of performance and integrity," the minister said.

"As per the updated information/data provided (as on 21.07.2021) by the different ministries/ departments/ cadre controlling authorities (CCAs) on Probity Portal, the total number of officers during the last three years (2018, 2019 and 2020) and the current year (till June 30, 2021) against whom provisions of FR 56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked, are 196," he added.

The provisions allow the Centre to retire an employee in public interest prematurely for being corrupt or non-performing, among others.

Earlier in February, the government had said that 340 non-performing officers were prematurely retired by the government in the past six years.

"As per the information/data provided by different ministries/ departments/cadre controlling authorities, provisions of FR 56(J)/similar rules have been invoked against 171 Group A central government officers, including All India Services officers, and 169 Group B officers of different ministries/departments during the period from July 2014 to December 2020," Singh had informed.

