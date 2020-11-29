Subscribe
Home >News >India >Nearly 2,000 people penalised in 2 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police
Noida: Police check vehicles arriving from New Delhi at Noida-Delhi border,

1 min read . 05:32 AM IST PTI

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to Covid-19 protocols in public places

Noida: Nearly 2,000 people in Noida and Greater Noida have been fined in two days for not wearing masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, the police said in a statement.

According to it, 972 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and 97,500 collected from them in fines on Saturday.

Similarly, 980 people were issued challans on Friday and 98,000 collected from them in fines on Friday, it added. During the two days, 1,952 people have been penalised and 1,95,500 collected in fines.

Since November 20, over 7,550 people have been issued challans for not wearing face masks or cover in public places in the district and more than 5,26,900 collected from them in fines, according to official figures.

Police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders. 

