Nearly 2,000 people penalised in 2 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police

Nearly 2,000 people penalised in 2 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police1 min read . 05:32 AM IST
Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to Covid-19 protocols in public places
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to Covid-19 protocols in public places
Noida: Nearly 2,000 people in Noida and Greater Noida have been fined in two days for not wearing masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday.
Noida: Nearly 2,000 people in Noida and Greater Noida have been fined in two days for not wearing masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Saturday.
Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, the police said in a statement.
Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to impose fine on those found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, the police said in a statement.
According to it, 972 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and ₹97,500 collected from them in fines on Saturday.
Similarly, 980 people were issued challans on Friday and ₹98,000 collected from them in fines on Friday, it added. During the two days, 1,952 people have been penalised and ₹1,95,500 collected in fines.
Since November 20, over 7,550 people have been issued challans for not wearing face masks or cover in public places in the district and more than ₹5,26,900 collected from them in fines, according to official figures.
Police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.