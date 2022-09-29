Nearly 220 crore Aadhaar authentications done in August 2022: Govt

Aadhaar usage and adoption by residents is witnessing sizable growth indicative of how it is increasingly supporting ease of living for residents, the government said
New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Thursday said a total of 219.71 crore Aadhaar authentications were carried out in August 2022.
“Aadhaar usage and adoption by residents is witnessing sizable growth indicative of how it is increasingly supporting ease of living for residents. In August, 219.71 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar, a growth of more than 44% against July 2022," the ministry said in a statement.
It said that residents successfully updated 1.46 crore Aadhaars in the month of August and to date (end of August) 65.01 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents.
“A majority of these monthly transaction numbers were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication (128.56 crore), followed by demographic authentications," it said.
As of the end of August, a cumulative 8074.95 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried out, as against 7855.24 crore such authentications at the end of July, the ministry informed.
In August, the number of e-KYC transactions executed via Aadhaar was 23.45 crore. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions so far increased from 1249.23 crore in July to 1272.68 crore in August.
According to the ministry, in August, residents successfully updated 1.46 crore Aadhaars, and cumulatively till date (end of August) 65.01 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents.
These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.
Besides, more than 1,528.81 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), and the network of micro-ATMs so far, including nearly 22 crore such transactions in August alone. It has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid, the ministry said.
