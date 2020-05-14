NEW DELHI: Nearly 24 million job seekers in rural areas were enrolled for work under the national rural employment guarantee scheme so far since th lockdown was announced, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Outlining relief measures meant to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on farmers, migrants, and tribal communities under the ₹20 trillion stimulus package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, Sitharman said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) had generated 146.2 million person-days of work till 13 May.

This, the minister said, was 40%-50% higher on year.

The government has increased wages under MGNREGS by from ₹182 to ₹202, Sitharaman said.

“There is legitimate concern about migrant workers going back home," she said, adding that the government was making sure that workers get enrolled for work and get wages.

India on 25 March imposed a stringent lockdown, which saw businesses shutting down bringing economic activity in the country to a near standstill, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This had resulted in a large number of those employed in cities to migrate home as places where they worked downed shutters.

The Union budget presented in February slashed allocation for the jobs scheme to ₹61,500 crore for 2020-21, a cut of ₹9,500 crore compared to the year before.

