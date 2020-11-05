Nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers given job cards: Mamata Banerjee

"There are 3,44,000 migrant labourers who have got new job cards in the state. The maximum of 81,869 labourers who got the new job cards are from Paschim Medinipur district. At least 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state and the maximum of 1,15,381 in Murshidabad district," she said.