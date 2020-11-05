Nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers given job cards: Mamata Banerjee

Nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers given job cards: Mamata Banerjee1 min read . 05 Nov 2020
Mamata Banerjee said that 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mamata Banerjee said that 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state
KOLKATA : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers have been given new job cards in the state.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers have been given new job cards in the state.
She said that 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state.
She said that 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state.
"There are 3,44,000 migrant labourers who have got new job cards in the state. The maximum of 81,869 labourers who got the new job cards are from Paschim Medinipur district. At least 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state and the maximum of 1,15,381 in Murshidabad district," she said.
Banerjee directed the district magistrates of other districts to enrol those migrant labourers who are still jobless in projects like Mati Sristi Prakalpa and others.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.