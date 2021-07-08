Nearly 37 crore COVID vaccine doses has been administered in India since the country started its coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The union health ministry said on Thursday, Over 36.08 lakh vaccine doses have been administered today.

As many as 17,93,389 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,71,647 vaccine doses given as second dose in the 18-44 age group on Thursday, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 10,82,14,937 people in the age group of 18-44 years across states and UTs have received their first dose and a total 33,70,920 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the release said.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

