Nearly 4,500 houses destroyed in Assam after hailstorm, around 18,000 affected

Nearly 4,500 houses destroyed in Assam after hailstorm, around 18,000 affected2 min read . 08:57 PM IST
- The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the local officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages
Around 4,500 hundred houses in four districts of upper Assam were damaged after a massive hailstorm swept through several areas. The hailstorm has affected almost 18,000 families and the government is providing the required support to the victims.
A total of 4,483 houses were damaged across 132 villages in Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.
Almost 18,000 people have been affected, and the families hit by the hailstorm were supplied with tarpaulin sheets, the report added.
Out of the 4,483 houses, 4,481 are partially affected while the structure of two houses are completely destroyed, according to the disaster management body.
A total of 3,009 houses were damaged in Charaideo, followed by Dibrugarh (1,232), Sivasagar (220), and Tinsukia (22), the report said.
The hailstorm is a rare phenomenon in the state during the winter season and along with houses has impacted structures like school buildings. Crops in large areas of land are also destroyed due to the hailstorms, the government officials informed.
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the local officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages due to the hailstorms.
"Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.
The Regional Meteorological Department at Guwahati issued a 'Yellow Alert' for the entire north-eastern region and has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning with hail at isolated places in the seven states of the region.
The upper areas of Arunachal Pradesh are also “very likely" to receive light snow, according to the RMC.
"Light to moderate rain is very likely at a few places over the rest of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura," the RMC bulletin said.
The bulletin also noted that night temperatures did not witness a large change over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the last 24 hours.
(With inputs from PTI)
