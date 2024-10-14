Indians aged 18 to 30 will be eligible to live, study, and work in Australia for up to 12 months. Those selected can begin their stay early next year.

Nearly 40,000 Indians have submitted applications in just two weeks for 1,000 spots under Australia's new visa programme, Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite said Monday, October 14, according to news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The great thing about the Working Holiday Maker visa is that there are no restrictions on the jobs you can do. Till now, 40,000 applications have been received for the 1,000 visa spots," said Thistlethwaite, according to the agency report.

The new Working Holiday Maker visa programme allows Indians aged 18 to 30 to live, study, and work in Australia for up to 12 months. The new programme aims to strengthen ties between the two countries, said Thistlethwaite at the programme's launch event, reported the agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visa ballot process opened on October 1 and will close by the end of the month, after which successful candidates will be randomly selected. Those selected can begin their stay in Australia early next year, said the assistant minister, as per the report.

The Working Holiday Maker visa offers young Indians an opportunity to immerse themselves in Australian culture and gain work experience across various sectors, highlighted Thistlethwaite.

As per the report, many applicants are expected to work in hospitality and agriculture. They will also have the option to pursue short courses or improve their English skills, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assistant minister highlighted the growing partnership between India and Australia and said the visa initiative reflects their close and growing relationship. Australia has nearly one million citizens of Indian heritage, he said.

An official aware of the development told PTI that the programme will run every year.

“The (Australian) Prime Minister used his experience and friendship with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to ensure improved and increased opportunities for young people from both communities to experience each other's cultures," said Thistlethwaite. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}