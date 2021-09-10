Nearly 45% of Indian firms keen to hire apprentices: TeamLease

NEW DELHI: Around 45% of the employers are keen on hiring apprentices in the current half year (July to December), staffing firm TeamLease Services said on Friday.

This is a 4% increase in the intent compared to the previous half year, according to TeamLease. Out of the 18 sectors analyzed in the report, 17 sectors have shown a positive net apprenticeship outlook (NAO).

“Manufacturing and engineering (68%), retail (58%), automobile and ancillaries (58%) are the top sectors hiring apprentices," TeamLease said.

From a city perspective, both metro and non-metro cities have been positive on the apprenticeship indicator, while some of the non-metros seem more positive on hiring apprentices. Cities like Lucknow (79%) and Ahmedabad (69%) seem to be faring better than the traditional mega cities of India. Amongst the metros, Chennai (65%) and Delhi (58%) are the most promising locations for apprentices.

“The current year (2021) has been a rewarding year for apprentices despite the economic concerns caused by the Covid crisis. The positivity in the ecosystem that we saw in the first half of the year, with 41% employers keen on hiring apprentices, continues in H2 as well. What’s more interesting is that 64% of the employers are indeed interested to increase their current apprentice pool," said Sumit Kumar, vice president, National Employability Through Apprenticeship Program (NETAP), TeamLease Skill University.

“On one hand apprenticeships have enabled employers to create a relevant and productive workforce and on the other hand apprenticeships have empowered the youth with skills, channelized them towards formal employment, and enhanced their employability and livelihood," he said.

Apprenticeship is gradually gaining ground and the Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship is looking to expand its scope and allow non-industrial sectors to hire apprenticeship as well.

