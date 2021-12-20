Nearly 50,000 MSMEs down shutters seeking reduction of raw material prices

The prices of raw materials have been increasing in the last one year, rising from 40 per cent to 70 per cent and some times 100 per cent, which was leading to loss of job orders for majority of the industries, even as 40 industrial associations extended support to the call given by All-India Council of Association of MSMEs for the nationwide stir, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises J James said.

