Nearly 53 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The total COVID vaccine doses administered in the country nearly touched 53 crore mark today, with over 50 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Union health ministry noted, as on 209th day of the vaccination drive on Thursday, 50,77,491 vaccine doses were given. Out of these, 39,49,956 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 11,27,535 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine

The ministry said 27,83,649 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,85,193 vaccine doses given as second dose, in the age group 18-44 years, on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 18,76,63,555 people in the age group 18-44 years across states/UTs have received their first dose and 1,39,23,085 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, it said.

Five states--Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh--have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry noted.

